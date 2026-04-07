OptifiNow Integrates with PhoneBurner
OptifiNow, a provider of CRM solutions for wholesale mortgage lenders, has integrated with PhoneBurner, a power dialer phone systems provider, to connect targeted contact outreach with outbound calling.
The two-way integration allows OptifiNow users to generate and push contact lists directly into PhoneBurner for rapid dialing, while automatically syncing call dispositions and notes back into the CRM.
"Wholesale lenders are embracing a more modern, data-driven approach to sales," said John McGee, CEO and founder of OptifiNow, in a statement. "By integrating with PhoneBurner, we're connecting two critical components of that strategy—CRM-powered targeting and high-volume outbound calling—so our customers can build more efficient and scalable sales operations."