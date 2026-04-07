OptifiNow Integrates with PhoneBurner

OptifiNow, a provider of CRM solutions for wholesale mortgage lenders, has integrated with PhoneBurner, a power dialer phone systems provider, to connect targeted contact outreach with outbound calling.

The two-way integration allows OptifiNow users to generate and push contact lists directly into PhoneBurner for rapid dialing, while automatically syncing call dispositions and notes back into the CRM.