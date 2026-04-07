Sprinklr Unveils Spring '26 (26.4) Release
Sprinklr, provider of the Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM) platform, today announced the Spring '26 Release (26.4) with major advancements in artificial intelligence-powered insights, marketing automation, service intelligence, platform governance, agentic and copilot capabilities, precision listening, governed automation, and a next-generation foundation for safe, scalable enterprise AI.
"With the Spring '26 Release, we're taking a major step forward in how enterprises drive outcomes with AI," said Karthik Suri, chief product and corporate strategy officer at Sprinklr, in a statement. "As AI Agents resolve more customer issues autonomously, we're giving teams the transparent, test-backed validation they need to trust and scale them. Paired with a more intuitive AI+ Studio and smarter copilots across the Sprinklr suite, these advancements help brands turn automation into measurable impact and ultimately into more seamless, personalized moments of customer delight."
Included in Sprinklr's Sring '26 release are the following:
- Customer Feedback Copilot, transforming feedback into accurate insights, visual trends, comparisons, and multi-level drilldowns.
- Marketing Copilot, bringing conversational automation to social and paid workflows to help teams explain performance changes, summarize engagement, and build analytics widgets instantly.
- Deep Research, which provides structured, cited analysis.
- Autonomous Evaluation, providing clear, explainable logs and test-backed validation so teams can understand, trust, and continuously refine agent behavior.
- Agent Copilot is now proactive, offering real-time nudges.
- Automatic shift bidding for preference-aligned scheduling and guided service analytics that unify KPIs and accelerate insight-to-action workflows.
- AI Topics now use generative AI to filter out noise and surface only the social and conversational mentions that truly matter. With unified, governed customer profiles consolidating feedback and signals across channels, teams gain a consistent, complete view of each customer without digging through dashboards or disconnected data.
- Expanded support for global Web Surveys, including one-click localization, stronger governance, and intelligent sampling.
- Action Plans now extend across the Insights suite so teams can operationalize insights immediately by creating tasks, assigning owners, and tracking progress directly inside Sprinklr.
- Marketers can now easily create on-trend, compliant video content with access to TikTo's Commercial Music Library.
- New integrated workflows with Canva's Digital Asset Management system streamline how teams import creative assets while strengthening brand governance across channels.
- Sprinklr is also enhancing performance insights by automating root-cause analysis for sudden shifts in campaign results and providing a unified dashboard comparing pre- and post-boost metrics.
- Additionally, teams can now track and optimize seller profile performance on LinkedIn, giving marketers deeper visibility into how social selling efforts are performing.
- New bulk testing and AI telemetry in AI+ Studio help enterprises evaluate AI performance at scale.
- Unified integration management through the Sprinklr Marketplace.
- CRON-based automated ingestion via the UDC Connector.
- AI-powered guidance through Sprinklr Assist.
- Next-generation compliance controls with DRP 2.0.