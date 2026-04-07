Sprinklr Unveils Spring '26 (26.4) Release

Sprinklr, provider of the Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM) platform, today announced the Spring '26 Release (26.4) with major advancements in artificial intelligence-powered insights, marketing automation, service intelligence, platform governance, agentic and copilot capabilities, precision listening, governed automation, and a next-generation foundation for safe, scalable enterprise AI.

"With the Spring '26 Release, we're taking a major step forward in how enterprises drive outcomes with AI," said Karthik Suri, chief product and corporate strategy officer at Sprinklr, in a statement. "As AI Agents resolve more customer issues autonomously, we're giving teams the transparent, test-backed validation they need to trust and scale them. Paired with a more intuitive AI+ Studio and smarter copilots across the Sprinklr suite, these advancements help brands turn automation into measurable impact and ultimately into more seamless, personalized moments of customer delight."

Included in Sprinklr's Sring '26 release are the following: