PAR Technology Announces PAR Intelligence

PAR Technology, a provider of technology for multi-unit restaurant and retail companies, today launched PAR Intelligence, an agentic artificial intelligence layer.

PAR Intelligence is a platform-wide agentic layer woven through the PAR product ecosystem. PAR Intelligence sees the opportunity, makes the call, and delivers the outcome.

PAR Intelligence has been accumulated through two decades of deep vertical deployment across PAR’s ecosystem, spanning the following:

12 billion annual transactions;

640 million guest and customer profiles;

400 million loyalty members;

200 brands;

150,000 locations; and

650 integrations.

PAR Intelligence now serves as the backbone of PAR’s platform, with a growing suite of AI-powered agents including the following:

Insights Agent, which identifies operational performance gaps and prioritizes the highest-impact actions across the operation.

Offers Agent, which generates and deploys targeted offers and campaigns across loyalty, marketing, and digital channels, without manual lift.

Developer Assist Agent, which accelerates integration and development workflows for operator tech teams building on the PAR platform.