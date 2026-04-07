LiveRamp and Akkio Partner

LiveRamp, a data collaboration company, has partnered with Akkio, providers of an artificial intelligence infrastructure for the media ecosystem, to bring Akkio's AI tooling to LiveRamp's data collaboration network. This partnership adds Akkio's AI infrastructure as a foundational layer in LiveRamp's growing agentic ecosystem, powering end-to-end marketing workflows.

Companies using Akkio will be able to leverage Akkio's AI capabilities in LiveRamp's platform, including surfacing media measurement insights from LiveRamp in natural language for cross-channel analytics. Akkio's AI chat engine will integrate directly with measurement reports in LiveRamp's platform, enabling marketers to interrogate data conversationally, with results tailored to each client. In addition, marketers will also be able to leverage other Akkio use cases, like surfacing high-quality recommendations and curating custom segments.