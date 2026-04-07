LiveRamp and Akkio Partner
LiveRamp, a data collaboration company, has partnered with Akkio, providers of an artificial intelligence infrastructure for the media ecosystem, to bring Akkio's AI tooling to LiveRamp's data collaboration network. This partnership adds Akkio's AI infrastructure as a foundational layer in LiveRamp's growing agentic ecosystem, powering end-to-end marketing workflows.
Companies using Akkio will be able to leverage Akkio's AI capabilities in LiveRamp's platform, including surfacing media measurement insights from LiveRamp in natural language for cross-channel analytics. Akkio's AI chat engine will integrate directly with measurement reports in LiveRamp's platform, enabling marketers to interrogate data conversationally, with results tailored to each client. In addition, marketers will also be able to leverage other Akkio use cases, like surfacing high-quality recommendations and curating custom segments.
"LiveRamp is committed to enabling better performance with AI through adoption of AI agents and tools, as well as enabling maximum flexibility and usability of these tools across the ecosystem," said Travis Clinger, chief connectivity and ecosystem officer and general manager of international at LiveRamp, in a statement. "Solutions like Akkio democratize insights for nontechnical users, including more agency user skillsets, accelerating marketers' abilities to distill insights, adjust strategies, and make more efficient and performant marketing investments."
"We are excited to extend our relationship with key partners throughout the ecosystem. LiveRamp is a trusted, foundational platform for the industry, and together we are making its data more accessible and actionable for agency and brand teams," said Jon Reilly, CEO and co-founder of Akkio, in a statement.