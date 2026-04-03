voAIce Acquires TheCRM Corporation

voAIce has acquired TheCRM, uniting TheCRM's live dealership data infrastructure with voAIce's artificial intelligence into a single, unified intelligence system for retail dealerships nationwide.

With this acquisition, voAIce's new DealerCRM will operate as a foundation within the voAIce platform. voAIce is the parent company behind a growing suite of AI solutions for dealerships. voAIce brings DealerCRM, OliviaAI, DealerIdentify, and DataSafeAPI into a unified ecosystem. DealerCRM provides the central operating database for customer data and dealership activity, while OliviaAI can act on that information by engaging leads and managing communication across channels. Together, these systems allow voAIce's technology to serve automotive, RV, powersports, marine, and outdoor power equipment dealerships through a single integrated intelligence platform.

DealerCRM connects every customer record, conversation, and transaction for dealerships. OliviaAI, functioning as a dealership's customized AI teammate, operates within the live database, responding to leads, messages, web chats, and phone calls in real time. Together, they form voAIce's unified intelligence system. By integrating DealerCRM's live data environment directly into voAIce's' platform, customer interactions flow through a single intelligence layer.