voAIce Acquires TheCRM Corporation
voAIce has acquired TheCRM, uniting TheCRM's live dealership data infrastructure with voAIce's artificial intelligence into a single, unified intelligence system for retail dealerships nationwide.
With this acquisition, voAIce's new DealerCRM will operate as a foundation within the voAIce platform. voAIce is the parent company behind a growing suite of AI solutions for dealerships. voAIce brings DealerCRM, OliviaAI, DealerIdentify, and DataSafeAPI into a unified ecosystem. DealerCRM provides the central operating database for customer data and dealership activity, while OliviaAI can act on that information by engaging leads and managing communication across channels. Together, these systems allow voAIce's technology to serve automotive, RV, powersports, marine, and outdoor power equipment dealerships through a single integrated intelligence platform.
DealerCRM connects every customer record, conversation, and transaction for dealerships. OliviaAI, functioning as a dealership's customized AI teammate, operates within the live database, responding to leads, messages, web chats, and phone calls in real time. Together, they form voAIce's unified intelligence system. By integrating DealerCRM's live data environment directly into voAIce's' platform, customer interactions flow through a single intelligence layer.
"The future of dealership technology is not additional disconnected software," said Richard Latman, CEO of voAIce, in a statement. "It is unified intelligence operating across every department and every customer touchpoint. DealerCRM provides the foundation connecting dealership staff to every customer, conversation, and transaction. OliviaAI activates that data, capable of responding to every lead, every message, and every phone call in real time. Together, they form the unified intelligence platform powering the next generation of dealership operations."
Brett Nicholson, vice president of sales at voAIce, agrees. "For our customers and prospects, this acquisition represents a fundamental shift in how dealership technology works. For years, dealers have been forced to manage disconnected systems that store information but don't actively help them operate. By bringing DealerCRM and OliviaAI together within the voAIce platform, dealerships gain a unified intelligence system that captures every customer interaction and helps teams respond faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver a better buying experience. It's about giving dealers the infrastructure they need to compete in a modern retail environment," he said in a statement.
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned