Wunderkind Integrates with Braze

Wunderkind has integrated its decisioning platform that combines identity resolution with cross-channel personalization with Braze's customer engagement platform to help marketers recognize more of their visitors, activate real-time behavioral Signals, and orchestrate high-performing triggered journeys directly within Braze.

By connecting Wunderkind's identity framework and high-intent behavioral Signals to Braze Canvas, companies can move beyond static campaigns to intelligent, real-time experiences that adapt to customer behavior across web, email and other touchpoints, Marketers can also bring triggered and CRM programs together under one roof in Braze, with shared frequency caps, suppression rules, and reporting.

"Marketers shouldn't have to choose between performance and simplicity," said Richard Jones, chief revenue officer of Wunderkind, in a statement. "By bringing Wunderkind's identity graph and high-intent Signals into Braze, we're giving brands a way to recognize more of their shoppers, prioritize their highest-value triggered messages, and run everything inside a single environment their teams already know without adding another system to manage or rebuilding existing journeys from scratch, and with a clear, measurable lift in triggered and lifecycle revenue."

With Wunderkind's integration for Braze, companies can do the following: