Wunderkind Integrates with Braze
Wunderkind has integrated its decisioning platform that combines identity resolution with cross-channel personalization with Braze's customer engagement platform to help marketers recognize more of their visitors, activate real-time behavioral Signals, and orchestrate high-performing triggered journeys directly within Braze.
By connecting Wunderkind's identity framework and high-intent behavioral Signals to Braze Canvas, companies can move beyond static campaigns to intelligent, real-time experiences that adapt to customer behavior across web, email and other touchpoints, Marketers can also bring triggered and CRM programs together under one roof in Braze, with shared frequency caps, suppression rules, and reporting.
"Marketers shouldn't have to choose between performance and simplicity," said Richard Jones, chief revenue officer of Wunderkind, in a statement. "By bringing Wunderkind's identity graph and high-intent Signals into Braze, we're giving brands a way to recognize more of their shoppers, prioritize their highest-value triggered messages, and run everything inside a single environment their teams already know without adding another system to manage or rebuilding existing journeys from scratch, and with a clear, measurable lift in triggered and lifecycle revenue."
With Wunderkind's integration for Braze, companies can do the following:
- Identify previously anonymous traffic across sessions, devices, and channels and turn those visitors into addressable Braze profiles and subscription audiences.
- Grow and enrich Braze lists by capturing more email opt-ins on-site and writing new subscribers, along with key attributes and events, directly into Braze in real time.
- Scale high-intent triggered journeys by using Wunderkind's Signals to detect meaningful behaviors like product and cart abandonment and pass those signals instantly into Braze Canvas for one-to-one email flows.
- Unify CRM and triggered programs by coordinating Wunderkind-powered triggers with Braze campaigns using shared frequency caps, suppression rules, and eligibility logic.
- Simplify compliance and mailability by checking subscription and mailability status in Braze before sends and updating unsubscribe status back into Braze when customers opt out.