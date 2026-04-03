NIQ's MRI-Simmons Partners with TransUnion

NIQ's MRI-Simmons has expanded its relationship with TransUnion to provide access to a broader taxonomy of premium, research-driven audience segments through the TruAudience Data Marketplace.

With the expanded relationship, marketers can tap into thousands of syndicated audience segments modeled using insights derived from MRI-Simmons' consumer research. This includes psychographic profiles, lifestyle and leisure behaviors, brand preferences, and media consumption habits.

Beyond the extensive library of syndicated segments available in the TruAudience Data Marketplace, companies can also work with MRI-Simmons to design custom audience definitions informed by specific objectives and research-driven insights. These audience definitions can then be brought to life through TransUnion's TruAudience platform, enabling flexible activation across channels.