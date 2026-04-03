NIQ's MRI-Simmons Partners with TransUnion
NIQ's MRI-Simmons has expanded its relationship with TransUnion to provide access to a broader taxonomy of premium, research-driven audience segments through the TruAudience Data Marketplace.
With the expanded relationship, marketers can tap into thousands of syndicated audience segments modeled using insights derived from MRI-Simmons' consumer research. This includes psychographic profiles, lifestyle and leisure behaviors, brand preferences, and media consumption habits.
Beyond the extensive library of syndicated segments available in the TruAudience Data Marketplace, companies can also work with MRI-Simmons to design custom audience definitions informed by specific objectives and research-driven insights. These audience definitions can then be brought to life through TransUnion's TruAudience platform, enabling flexible activation across channels.
"The TruAudience Data Marketplace continues to grow as a trusted hub for premium audiences, and showcasing MRI-Simmons' research-derived, modeled segments is a natural extension of that vision," said Anna Haase, senior vice president of business development and data partnerships at TransUnion, in a statement. "This expansion gives marketers access to high-quality consumer insights within a marketplace built for scale, flexibility, and omnichannel activation."
"We're excited to expand our relationship with TransUnion and make even more premium audience segments available through the TruAudience Data Marketplace," said Joshua Pisano, general manager of global media at NIQ and MRI-Simmons, in a statement. "By enabling MRI-Simmons' consumer intelligence to be applied within the TruAudience Data Marketplace, we're helping marketers leverage powerful insights with improved precision and broader strategic impact."