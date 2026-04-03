HubSpot Partners with TikTok

HubSpot has integrated Marketing Hub with TikTok, enabling marketers to sync, manage, and measure TikTok ads and organic content using their full context from HubSpot.

"TikTok has become a powerful engine for business growth, and our goal is to make that growth easier to unlock," said Lorry Destainville, global head of monetization product partnerships at TikTok, in a statement. "By integrating with HubSpot, we're giving marketers a seamless way to connect creativity, audiences, and performance so they can move from discovery to customer faster." "Buyers live on TikTok, including those making B2B purchasing decisions," said Angela DeFranco, vice president of product and general manager of Marketing Hub at HubSpot, in a statement. "By bringing TikTok natively into HubSpot, businesses can now manage campaigns informed by everything they already know about their customers, and that context is what makes them more impactful."

Because TikTok is now available inside HubSpot, campaigns are informed by actual customers with rich context: who someone is, how they've engaged across the marketing mix, where they sit in the funnel, and what has historically driven conversions.

Users can sync CRM contact segments to TikTok for targeting based on lifecycle stage, deal history, and purchase behavior. and build look-alike audiences from best customers using context HubSpot already has about who converts and why. And with auto-tracking, TikTok ad interactions are linked to HubSpot contacts, so they can be used as workflow triggers to automate timely, personalized follow-up.

With TikTok Pixel deployed and managed inside HubSpot, every conversion feeds back into business context, so your campaigns improve over time.

The integration goes beyond ads. Users can also schedule and publish TikTok content from HubSpot's social tool alongside every channel, use Breeze (HubSpot's AI tools) to generate captions and hashtags in the publishing flow, and manage TikTok comments and mentions in their social inboxes with AI-suggested replies.

TikTok performance, both paid and organic, also now rolls up into unified campaign reports with attribution that connects an ad to a contact, a deal, and closed revenue.