Reddit Partners with Anonym
Mozilla's Anonym advertising analytics platform now supports campaigns on Reddit where advertisers need to measure incremental lift but cannot share their first-party data to the platform.
Anonym provides an encrypted, confidential computation layer for advertising measurement. It helps Reddit advertisers establish learning plans, assess performance, and optimize campaigns on Reddit while adhering to their data privacy policies.
"Reddit has long maintained high standards for user data protection. For advertisers operating under the most restrictive governance models, we've chosen to work with Anonym as an additional measurement option, helping those brands evaluate performance on Reddit while supporting their critical data privacy principles," said Dennis Cardoso, senior director and global head of marketing science at Reddit, in a statement.
"With Reddit, Anonym is showing it's no longer a data lock-down vs. campaign performance world. Even within the strictest first-party data constraints, we're proving material lift and opening the door for brands that have historically been unable to fully participate in performance advertising, said Graham Mudd, senior vice president of product at Mozilla, in a statement.