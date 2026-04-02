Broot.ai Partners with Vonage
Broot.ai, providers of a contact management and enrichment platform for B2B sales, marketing, and event professionals, is leveraging Vonage APIs to transform how sales and marketing teams connect with people worldwide.
By integrating the Vonage Voice API and enabling local phone number provisioning, Broot.ai brings real-time, in-app calls directly to companies. With the Vonage integration, Broot.ai users can make calls with a single click immediately after identifying prospects. This means Broot.ai can instantly follow-up with registered event attendees and qualified sales opportunities.
The Vonage integration also allows Broot.ai to set up new user access of local business numbers in the United States, Europe, and the Pacific, giving companies a local presence. With centralized call data and metrics, Broot.ai users gain clear visibility into team activity and campaign performance and can make data-driven decisions faster.
"Broot.ai's mission is to remove obstacles for sales and marketing teams so they can focus on building real connections," said Mithun Waghela, founder and chief product officer of Broot.ai, in a statement. "Vonage APIs allow us to deliver seamless, in-app calling and instant number provisioning, transforming the way our users engage with their customers and prospects."
"Vonage is committed to helping software innovators, like Broot.ai, create intelligent, scalable solutions for the modern enterprise, accelerating digital transformation through advanced programmable communications capabilities," said Christophe Van de Weyer, president and head of business unit API at Vonage, in a statement. "By bringing real-time voice and easy number management directly into CRM workflows, Vonage is enabling enterprises to connect with customers faster and more effectively around the world."
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