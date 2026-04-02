Broot.ai Partners with Vonage

Broot.ai, providers of a contact management and enrichment platform for B2B sales, marketing, and event professionals, is leveraging Vonage APIs to transform how sales and marketing teams connect with people worldwide.

By integrating the Vonage Voice API and enabling local phone number provisioning, Broot.ai brings real-time, in-app calls directly to companies. With the Vonage integration, Broot.ai users can make calls with a single click immediately after identifying prospects. This means Broot.ai can instantly follow-up with registered event attendees and qualified sales opportunities.

The Vonage integration also allows Broot.ai to set up new user access of local business numbers in the United States, Europe, and the Pacific, giving companies a local presence. With centralized call data and metrics, Broot.ai users gain clear visibility into team activity and campaign performance and can make data-driven decisions faster.