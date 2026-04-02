NIQ Launches Ask Arthur Chat

NielsenIQ (NIQ), a consumer intelligence provider, has launched Ask Arthur Chat, an artificial intelligence-powered conversational interface to help clients access and use insights from NIQ data.

Ask Arthur Chat allows users to ask natural-language questions about product performance, market trends, and category dynamics and receive clear, direct answers instantly. It draws on NIQ's trusted, comprehensive consumer and retail datasets, ensuring that responses are grounded in verified data and designed for real-world business decision-making.

"Ask Arthur Chat expands how we bring NIQ to market," said Troy Treangen, chief product officer of NIQ, in a statement. "By combining AI with our trusted datasets, we are making insights more accessible while creating new opportunities to engage clients and support their growth."

NIQ plans to expand Ask Arthur Chat capabilities across its Ask Arthur and Discover platforms, with integration into existing client workflows, expanded insights and use cases, additional geographic markets, and multilingual capabilities.