LiveRamp Extends Partnership with Unity

LiveRamp, a data collaboration company, has expanded its partnership with gaming company Unity to improve marketers' effectiveness reaching mobile users.

The partnership will make LiveRamp's RampID available across Unity Exchange, enabling marketers to apply identity-based buying strategies within Unity's mobile ecosystem, which includes 2.9 billion monthly active devices in mobile environments globally and 256 million in the United States alone. Marketers can then tap their deep first-party data to reach the right consumers at the right time.

"Marketers want to be able to activate across every channel and reach their target customers quickly and seamlessly, and the partnership between LiveRamp and Unity extends this even further into gaming, at scale," said Matthew Hogg, senior vice president of connectivity and ecosystem at LiveRamp, in a statement. "Unity is tapping RampID to unlock a critical capability for marketers to extend identity and seamlessly drive omnichannel activation, now including gaming."

"Identity strategies only create value when they can be applied in the environments where people actually spend time on mobile," said Chris Feo, senior vice president of programmatic at Unity, in a statement. "Making RampID available across Unity Exchange gives brands, agencies, and platforms a seamless way to extend addressable planning into mobile gaming as part of how they already approach identity across digital media."