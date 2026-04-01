MRI-Simmons and NIQ Join Proximic by Comscore’s Data Partner Network
Consumer intelligence company NIQ and its MRI-Simmons venture have joined Comscore's Data Partner Network, which enables data providers to transform ID-based datasets into scalable, privacy-forward contextual audiences using Proximic's predictive technology.
Proximic by Comscore launched the Data Partner Network to bring ID-free targeting to the media ecosystem. MRI-Simmons and NIQ now join the Data Partner Network, collaborating with Proximic to inform contextual targeting segments using research-driven audience insights available through leading programmatic platforms. By providing contextual targeting solutions based on MRI-Simmons' comprehensive consumer research and NIQ’s shopping insights and retail data, the two companies are helping marketers find high-value audiences at scale while adhering to strict privacy standards.
"The new Data Partner Network enables the use of MRI-Simmons and NIQ audience intelligence within privacy-forward contextual environments supported by programmatic platforms, helping advertisers apply our trusted insights more effectively," said Josh Pisano, general manager of global media at NIQ and MRI-Simmons, in a statement. "Our collaboration brings the power of our unique consumer insights together with Comscore's media consumption data, helping advertisers reach the consumers they want in support of advertising performance and ROI."
"The future of advertising will be defined by marketers who embrace privacy-first and AI-enabled audience targeting innovations that deliver intelligence, scale, and performance without compromise. We're thrilled to welcome NIQ and MRI-Simmons to the Comscore Partner Network, strengthening our collective ability to help brands connect with the audiences that matter while upholding exceptional standards of consumer privacy," said Jessica Trainor, head of partnerships at Proximic by Comscore, in a statement.