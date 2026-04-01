MRI-Simmons and NIQ Join Proximic by Comscore’s Data Partner Network

Consumer intelligence company NIQ and its MRI-Simmons venture have joined Comscore's Data Partner Network, which enables data providers to transform ID-based datasets into scalable, privacy-forward contextual audiences using Proximic's predictive technology.

Proximic by Comscore launched the Data Partner Network to bring ID-free targeting to the media ecosystem. MRI-Simmons and NIQ now join the Data Partner Network, collaborating with Proximic to inform contextual targeting segments using research-driven audience insights available through leading programmatic platforms. By providing contextual targeting solutions based on MRI-Simmons' comprehensive consumer research and NIQ’s shopping insights and retail data, the two companies are helping marketers find high-value audiences at scale while adhering to strict privacy standards.