Sprinklr Partners with CreatorIQ
Sprinklr and CreatorIQ have integrated their systems, linking creator intelligence, social media management, and paid amplification within a unified ecosystem.
CreatorIQ's Creator Graph will feed directly into Sprinklr's social media reporting environment, enabling companies to assess creator, organic, and paid performance in one place and better understand their impact on revenue and growth.
The Sprinklr and CreatorIQ partnership brings the following:
- Unified performance visibility -- View CreatorIQ campaign performance alongside organic and paid social metrics to understand total channel impact in one place.
- Smarter capital allocation -- Identify which creator-driven initiatives generate incremental revenue, improve media efficiency, and drive cross-channel ROI.
- Operational and media efficiency at scale -- Eliminate fragmented workflows by reducing manual data exports and cross-platform reconciliation.
- Paid amplification -- Activate high-performing creator content directly within Sprinklr’s paid media suite.
"As enterprises scale their creator investments, the ability to connect creator intelligence with broader social systems becomes critical," said Sprinklr's vice president of product management, Anish Chadda, in a statement. "Integrating CreatorIQ data directly into Sprinklr gives brands one connected environment for strategy, execution, and measurement across creator, paid, and owned channels. Our integrated solution enables teams to align efforts across platforms and activate creator content with far greater precision and impact."
"Creator marketing is now foundational to how enterprise brands drive measurable business impact, but its data has too often been disconnected from broader social and paid performance systems," said Tim Sovay, chief partnerships officer at CreatorIQ, in a statement. "The partnership between Sprinklr and CreatorIQ reflects our shared commitment to connecting creator intelligence with enterprise social ecosystems, enabling marketers to evaluate creator impact within the full context of their social and customer experience strategies. Together, we're delivering the unified, enterprise-grade intelligence required for AI-driven marketing and full-funnel growth."
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