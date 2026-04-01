Sprinklr Partners with CreatorIQ

Sprinklr and CreatorIQ have integrated their systems, linking creator intelligence, social media management, and paid amplification within a unified ecosystem.

CreatorIQ's Creator Graph will feed directly into Sprinklr's social media reporting environment, enabling companies to assess creator, organic, and paid performance in one place and better understand their impact on revenue and growth.

The Sprinklr and CreatorIQ partnership brings the following:

Unified performance visibility -- View CreatorIQ campaign performance alongside organic and paid social metrics to understand total channel impact in one place.

Smarter capital allocation -- Identify which creator-driven initiatives generate incremental revenue, improve media efficiency, and drive cross-channel ROI.

Operational and media efficiency at scale -- Eliminate fragmented workflows by reducing manual data exports and cross-platform reconciliation.

Paid amplification -- Activate high-performing creator content directly within Sprinklr’s paid media suite.