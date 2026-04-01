Hightouch Launches DSP Marketplace Solution

Hightouch, a provider of data and artificial intelligence for marketing, has launched direct data onboarding integrations with The Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP, enabling media networks to list and monetize audiences in self-service ad marketplaces without paying secondary marketplace fees.

Key capabilities of the Hightouch integrations include the following:

Warehouse-native audience building from purchase data, AI model scores, and consent flags.

Listings on DSP marketplaces like The Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP without routing through a secondary marketplace.

Match Booster to expand audience size and extend reach to all people, devices, and households with one click.

Granular listing management to grant and revoke advertiser access, set CPM and percentage-of-media rates, and manage public or private listings from one place.

Automated consent management where opt-outs and deletion requests sync automatically across marketplace listings.