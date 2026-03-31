Zendesk Acquires Forethought
Zendesk has acquired Forethought, an artificial intelligence agent platform provider, enabling Zendesk to immediately offer self-improving AI agents. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Following the completion of the acquisition, Zendesk will integrate Forethought's AI technology. Customers will soon have access to Forethought AI Agents by Zendesk, purpose-built agents to enhance service experiences across chat, email, and voice. These agents automate routine tasks, connect with existing workflows, and scale across teams. Forethought AI Agents by Zendesk work seamlessly within Zendesk and across any platform.
"We are moving beyond systems that manage conversations to AI that drives real outcomes. No one but Zendesk is delivering self-improving AI agents like ours – where every interaction makes the system smarter, every outcome is measurable, and every business can deliver service that drives lasting customer value," said Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk, in a statement. "As we scale these agents, we are creating a future defined by continuous improvement and unmatched customer experiences."