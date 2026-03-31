Zendesk Acquires Forethought

Zendesk has acquired Forethought, an artificial intelligence agent platform provider, enabling Zendesk to immediately offer self-improving AI agents. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Following the completion of the acquisition, Zendesk will integrate Forethought's AI technology. Customers will soon have access to Forethought AI Agents by Zendesk, purpose-built agents to enhance service experiences across chat, email, and voice. These agents automate routine tasks, connect with existing workflows, and scale across teams. Forethought AI Agents by Zendesk work seamlessly within Zendesk and across any platform.