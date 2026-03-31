Alchemer Adds AI Auto-Responder to Reputation Management

Alchemer, a provider of customer experience and feedback technology, today introduced AI Auto-Responder within its Reputation Management product to help companies automatically generate and publish personalized, on-brand responses to customer reviews across platforms at scale.

Through autonomous execution, AI Auto-Responder enables businesses to respond 24 hours a day with personalized, AI-generated responses, using configurable automation rules and built-in risk controls.

"AI should amplify human intelligence and serve as a workforce multiplier," said Ryan Tamminga, chief customer officer of Alchemer, in a statement. "With AI Auto-Responder, we've built a solution that understands brand voice, adapts to context and applies intelligent guardrails so businesses can automate with confidence. This product is an illustration of our broader AI strategy, extending human expertise and connecting customer feedback to action and business outcomes."

AI Auto-Responder delivers the following: