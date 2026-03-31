Invoca Launches AI Voice Agents

Invoca has expanded its artificial intelligence agent capabilities, including an AI voice agent powered by the full buyer journey, to help marketing address the paid media investment that drives demand but never makes it to revenue.

Invoca AI Voice Agent brings real-time intelligence to live phone conversations by capturing caller intent using digital journey data (ad clicked, pages visited) before the conversation begins; qualifying leads and routing high-intent callers to the right agent, deflecting non-lead calls from revenue teams; and connecting every call outcome back to the marketing source that drove it.

Invoca is also expanding its AI Messaging Agent, now engaging buyers via SMS wherever they stall in the journey, from web forms they just filled out to unanswered calls. It can be used for booking, managing, and rescheduling appointments and callbacks automatically.

"AI agents are about to do for conversion rates what Smart Bidding did for paid media. It's the biggest breakthrough for revenue growth we've seen in years," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca, in a statement. "For the first time, marketers have the power to control both sides of the funnel. The brands that get there first will convert demand their competitors are losing."

Invoca's AI is trained on companies' customer conversations and first-party data, so it reflects how their buyers actually think, search, and buy, and how their best agents close them. Every interaction is powered by the campaigns and ads that drove demand, the pages visited, and the intent signals generated along the way. Every outcome feeds into Invoca's platform to help marketers continuously optimize both their paid media investments and conversion performance.