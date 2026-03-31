Cyara Launches Agentic Testing

Cyara, a provider of customer experience (CX) assurance solutions, has added agentic testing and artificial intelligence governance capabilities to validate, monitor, and control AI agents across voice and digital channels before and after those agents interact with customers.

"Every enterprise wants to deploy AI agents in their contact center. The ones who actually will are the ones who can prove those agents work, before customers find out they don't," said Sushil Kumar, CEO of Cyara, in a statement. "We built these capabilities because the level of assurance has to match the level of autonomy. If you're putting an AI agent on a live customer call, you need to know it will handle the conversation correctly, comply with regulations, and not introduce bias. That's what Cyara now delivers."

Cyara's latest capabilities are purpose built for agentic AI in voice and interactive voice response (IVR) and include the following: