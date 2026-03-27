CreatorIQ Deepens Partnership with YouTube

CreatorIQ has expanded its partnership with YouTube by integrating the YouTube Creator Partnership API to deliver deeper, first-party measurement and greater accountability to the creator economy.

The integration brings first-party YouTube data for creators directly into CreatorIQ's Discovery, allowing companies to evaluate creators based on who actually watches their content not just surface-level metrics like followers or engagement.

"Creator marketing has matured into a core growth channel, but the industry has lacked the depth of measurement needed to scale with confidence," said Tim Sovay, chief business development and partnerships officer at CreatorIQ, in a statement. "This integration with YouTube is a major step forward in giving brands trusted, first-party data that helps them unlock deep creator audience insights, within their existing workflows in the CreatorIQ operating system so creator marketing can be planned, evaluated, and optimized with the same rigor and scale as any other media channel."

CreatorIQ's integration with YouTube's new Creator Partnership API embeds first-party YouTube viewership data directly into CreatorIQ Discovery, giving access to trusted audience insights for YouTube Partner Program creators. These insights reflect the demographics and interests of viewers who have watched YouTube videos or Shorts.