MessageGears Launches Conversion Analytics
MessageGears, a data activation and engagement platform provider, has launched conversion reporting that ties campaign performance and revenue analytics directly to data warehouse insights.
MessageGears reads data in-place right from existing warehouses. Conversion reporting is built on that same foundation, which means revenue and conversion metrics are tied directly to the dataset that teams already trust.
Data admins can now access live purchase events and behavioral insights inside MessageGears directly from their data warehouses. Revenue is then automatically calculated and attributed back to campaigns across email, SMS, push, in-app, and embedded messaging. A new event management page gives teams full control over which event types are tracked, and marketers can use their own custom event labels to ensure consistency across reports regardless of how events are named in the underlying warehouse dataset.
The new conversions dashboard provides a unified view of how messaging drives action and revenue over time, filterable by channel, account, and timeframe. At the campaign level, visibility into purchases, revenue, and average order value make it straightforward to see which campaigns are contributing to the bottom line. Attribution windows default to 24 hours and are customizable by channel, using a last-clicked attribution model.
Beyond using warehouse data at the source, MessageGears incorporates data via SDKs and APIs too.
"Most platforms treat conversion data as something separate from the warehouse. That disconnect is why marketing, [business intelligence], and finance teams end up arguing over whose numbers are right," said Eugene Yukin, vice president of product at MessageGears, in a statement. "This release delivers attribution reporting directly on top of the warehouse, so revenue metrics hold up when analytics and finance teams look at them, not just when marketing does.
"Every other platform asks you to jump through hoops to even attempt cobbling together attribution numbers. We're not,” Yukin said. "Our customers get revenue and conversion metrics tied directly to their existing source of truth, which means they're reliable and they hold up when other teams scrutinize them."
"In other platforms, conversion metrics can typically only be viewed at the campaign level, whereas we're providing visibility into how marketing performs holistically in addition to giving the campaign-level breakdowns people are used to," said John McGrath, senior product manager at MessageGears, in a statement. "These deeper insights identify top and bottom performing channels, messages, and segments. And marketers can subsequently apply those insights to inspire new campaigns and strategies.
"We kept hearing brands vent about having confidence in their warehouse data but not in their marketing platform's reporting," McGrath said. "That gap creates real problems, not just for marketers trying to prove ROI, but for cross-functional alignment across the entire organization. Plus, teams want to deeply understand how campaigns impact a variety of customer actions, not necessarily just positive activity. MessageGears' flexible approach to conversion reporting closes that gap by making the warehouse the true engine behind marketing attribution, not an afterthought."