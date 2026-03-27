MessageGears Launches Conversion Analytics

MessageGears, a data activation and engagement platform provider, has launched conversion reporting that ties campaign performance and revenue analytics directly to data warehouse insights.

MessageGears reads data in-place right from existing warehouses. Conversion reporting is built on that same foundation, which means revenue and conversion metrics are tied directly to the dataset that teams already trust.

Data admins can now access live purchase events and behavioral insights inside MessageGears directly from their data warehouses. Revenue is then automatically calculated and attributed back to campaigns across email, SMS, push, in-app, and embedded messaging. A new event management page gives teams full control over which event types are tracked, and marketers can use their own custom event labels to ensure consistency across reports regardless of how events are named in the underlying warehouse dataset.

The new conversions dashboard provides a unified view of how messaging drives action and revenue over time, filterable by channel, account, and timeframe. At the campaign level, visibility into purchases, revenue, and average order value make it straightforward to see which campaigns are contributing to the bottom line. Attribution windows default to 24 hours and are customizable by channel, using a last-clicked attribution model.

Beyond using warehouse data at the source, MessageGears incorporates data via SDKs and APIs too.