Jump Launches AI Associate

Jump, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for financial services providers, has launched AI Associate, an agent for advisors that enables firms to take action across their workflows, whether directly within Jump or integrated into their broader enterprise environment.

The launch builds on Jump's recently introduced AI Operating System structure — Meet, Grow and Operate — extending the platform from intelligence and automation into coordinated, real-time action.

AI Associate introduces an execution layer to Jump's conversational interface, allowing advisors to surface insights from meetings, documents, and systems and act on them in real time. Embedded across Jump's unified data, integration, and agentic AI orchestration foundation, AI Associate functions as a digital teammate that works across CRM systems, email, financial planning tools, and more.

With AI Associate, advisors can do the following:

Ask questions across their tech stacks -- pull up client portfolio allocations, review last quarter's meeting notes, and check the status of a planning update, all within a single conversation.

Create and update records across connected systems -- log a life event, add an opportunity, and assign a follow-up task to the team without leaving the conversation.

Draft and send client communications with full context -- generate a beneficiary-change confirmation with relevant account details and next steps.

Schedule meetings and follow-ups in real time -- check availability, book a quarterly review, and send the invite on the spot,.

Every action is governed by enterprise-grade compliance standards and requires human in-the-loop confirmation, ensuring advisors remain in control at all times.

AI Associate serves as a foundational capability across Jump's three products:

Meet: Extends meeting intelligence into action by enabling advisors to execute follow-ups, update records and schedule next steps, immediately after a meeting or on demand.

Grow: Accelerates organic growth by turning client interactions into data and insights that help advisors grow smarter, increase conversion rates and replicate what their best performers are doing.

Operate: Streamlines back-office workflows by enabling advisors and operations teams to trigger and complete tasks across systems without manual intervention.