VideoAmp Integrates with O-N-X

VideoAmp, a media performance platform provider, has integrated with O-N-X, an automated transaction infrastructure platform for local broadcast television.The O-N-X platform will incorporate VideoAmp's nationwide audience and measurement dataset to power predictive delivery intelligence, helping broadcasters and agencies execute impression transactions across all 210 U.S. broadcast markets.

By integrating VideoAmp's measurement dataset into the O-N-X platform, broadcasters gain deeper analytical signals that help stabilize delivery expectations and support more reliable guaranteed transactions. The integration expands how broadcasters and agencies can evaluate and transact on local broadcast inventory, introducing more data-driven forecasting and delivery intelligence into an industry that has historically relied on manual workflows and fragmented market signals.

Through the platform, agencies and broadcasters can evaluate local broadcast inventory using VideoAmp-powered insights, including audience reach and delivery projections that inform planning, pricing, and transaction decisions.