Splitit Launches Splitit Go, Extending Card-Linked Installments to Field Sales

Splitit, a provider of card-linked installment payments, has launched Splitit Go, a mobile solution that brings credit-card-linked installments into face-to-face sales environments, including field services, in-store purchases, consultations, and other in-person transactions.

Splitit Go allows customers to use available credit on their existing credit cards. Using Splitit Go, merchants can generate installment offers in seconds from a smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Customers receive the plan via QR code, text, or email, review the terms on their own device, and complete the purchase using available credit on their favorite card while continuing to earn rewards and maintain their relationship with their trusted banks.

In addition to the mobile application, Splitit Go functions as a headless installment infrastructure layer. Through a single API integration, merchants can embed card-linked installment functionality directly into paypages, CRMs, field service platforms, project management systems, or payment platforms without rebuilding their payment workflows.