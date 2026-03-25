Donna Integrates with SAP Sales and Service Cloud

Donna, providers of a proactive artificial intelligence assistant for field sales teams, has released Donna for SAP Sales and Service Cloud.

By integrating with SAP Sales and Service Cloud, Donna enables SAP CX field sales teams with an intelligent, voice-first, and multi-modal assistant. Donna prepares salespeople ahead of customer visits, captures insights through natural conversation, and updates SAP automatically in the background. It supports more than 40 languages worldwide.

"Donna's mission is to introduce a new era of productivity and ease for field sales teams," said Nicolas Christiaen, co-CEO and co-founder of Donna, in a statement. "She guides salespeople through their days with timely nudges, prepares them before every meeting, and handles sales administration end to end so field teams can stay fully focused on selling."

"Donna removes one of the biggest barriers to CRM adoption in field sales: the need to stop and log in behind a screen," said Sanjeet Mall, senior vice president and head of SAP Sales and Service Cloud, in a statement. "By integrating deeply with SAP Sales and Service Cloud, Donna enables a screenless way of working where field teams capture and access CRM information without interrupting customer interactions. This drives real adoption."