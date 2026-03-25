ON24 Expands Platform to Turn Digital Events into Global Campaigns

ON24, providers of a customer engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, has expanded its platform to help organizations transform single digital events into scalable global campaigns, combining digital engagement, translation, content activation, and advanced analytics.

"Today's marketing leaders are under pressure to do more with less, transforming stand-alone programs into campaigns that can scale," said Sharat Sharan, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of ON24, in a statement. "By bringing digital engagement, data insights, and AI-generated content together, ON24 transforms singular programs and events into targeted, multilingual campaigns that can be leveraged globally to drive maximum business and pipeline impact."

ON24's translation capabilities automatically convert event experiences, content, and follow-up assets into multilingual programs.

ON24's highlighted capabilities include AI Analytics and Content Engine (ACE), LinkedIn integrations, advanced analytics and AI Translate. AI-powered ACE automatically converts webinars and events into videos, clips, and resources that can power paid, owned and earned campaigns. LinkedIn integrations help expand event visibility and audience acquisition while connecting engagement data back to campaign performance. Advanced analytics reveal account- and contact-level signals that help teams identify high-intent audiences and optimize campaigns across regions.