Botify Launches Agentic Feeds
Botify, providers of a platform for artificial intelligence discoverability and agentic commerce, has launched Agentic Feeds to help companies be found and win in the emerging agentic commerce landscape. The new product automates the creation and delivery of AI-optimized product feeds fpot companies to be discovered, evaluated, and selected by AI agents.
Agentic Feeds can deliver AI-optimized, protocol-compliant product feeds powered by Botify’s crawl intelligence and cached content. With Agentic Feeds, companies can do the following:
- Help AI agents find and recommend their products with feeds automatically built and enriched with reviews, Q&As, and other contextual data AI agents need.
- Stay ahead of evolving protocols with feeds that adapt as requirements change.
- Measure and optimize feed performance with tools to understand the direct impact of enriched feeds on AI visibility and product selection.
"AI agents don't discover products the way search engines do; they evaluate your web content and structured data to make decisions," said Joe Doran, chief product officer of Botify, in a statement. "Agentic Feeds gives brands a competitive advantage by turning their digital presence into AI-ready product data so they can be selected, not overlooked, as commerce becomes increasingly driven by machine-led recommendations."
"For more than a decade, Botify has helped brands be found as discovery evolves, and the next transformation is already underway," said Adrien Menard, CEO and co-founder of Botify, in a statement "AI agents are reshaping commerce from search-driven discovery to machine-driven selection, and the brands that win will be the ones that become the trusted data source those agents turn to. Botify is building that foundation to make brands visible today and position them for a future where agentic commerce evolves from discovery into deeper, more automated experiences."