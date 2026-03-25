Botify Launches Agentic Feeds

Botify, providers of a platform for artificial intelligence discoverability and agentic commerce, has launched Agentic Feeds to help companies be found and win in the emerging agentic commerce landscape. The new product automates the creation and delivery of AI-optimized product feeds fpot companies to be discovered, evaluated, and selected by AI agents.

Agentic Feeds can deliver AI-optimized, protocol-compliant product feeds powered by Botify’s crawl intelligence and cached content. With Agentic Feeds, companies can do the following:

Help AI agents find and recommend their products with feeds automatically built and enriched with reviews, Q&As, and other contextual data AI agents need.

Stay ahead of evolving protocols with feeds that adapt as requirements change.

Measure and optimize feed performance with tools to understand the direct impact of enriched feeds on AI visibility and product selection.