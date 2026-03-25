Marchex Integrates with Freshpaint

Marchex, an artificial intelligence and conversation intelligence provider, has integrated with Freshpaint, a platform for healthcare marketers.

The Marchex-Freshpaint integration allows healthcare marketers to connect inbound call and conversation data with downstream marketing platforms so that they can associate digital marketing activity with phone-based patient scheduling, without putting protected health information at risk.

"Integrating Marchex's industry-specific conversation intelligence with Freshpaint's leading privacy-by-design infrastructure gives marketers clearer visibility into the patient interactions that shape demand," said Troy Hartless, president and chief revenue officer of Marchex, in a statement. "Together, we're enabling organizations to activate conversation data with precision, tie marketing efforts directly to booked appointments, and unlock more efficient growth across the patient journey." "Healthcare marketers are under pressure to drive measurable growth on fixed budgets, and they shouldn't have to choose between performance and compliance," said Ray Mina, CEO of Freshpaint, in a statement. "By combining Marchex's conversation intelligence with Freshpaint's privacy-first infrastructure, we're helping teams turn privacy into a strategic advantage so they can connect data to real appointment outcomes, prove what works, and optimize campaigns with confidence."

Through Marchex's AI-powered conversation intelligence solution, integrated with Freshpaint, healthcare marketers gain deeper insights into patient access, appointment scheduling outcomes, and patients' call-driven care navigation. Uniting Marchex's conversation intelligence with Freshpaint's compliant data infrastructure, healthcare marketers can elevate appointment volumes and patient acquisition through campaign optimization and improved automated bidding that attract more targeted, high-value leads.

Integration features and benefits include the following: