Shirofune Integrates with Amazon DSP
Shirofune, a digital advertising automation platform provider, has integrated with with Amazon DSP, a programmatic advertising solution that enables advertisers to buy advertising inventory across multiple channels, including Amazon’s own properties like Prime Video and Fire TV, as well as third-party websites.
With this new integration, users can access Amazon DSP with their Shirofune platform.
"This integration allows advertisers of all sizes to access advanced DSP capabilities directly," said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, CEO and founder of Shirofune, in a statement. "Combined with Shirofune's expertise in automated bidding optimization, this integration empowers advertisers to make high-performance programmatic advertising more accessible than ever."