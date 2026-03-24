BBB National Programs Backs CBPR 2.0

BBB National Programs today applauded the work of the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Forum and participating governments in finalizing the Global CBPR 2.0 requirements, a significant modernization of the framework to strengthen consumer data protections and accountability in global cross-border data transfers.

Following a multi-year review, the CBPR 2.0 updates align with the evolving global privacy landscape and raise the bar for organizational accountability. The revisions include enhanced protections for sensitive data, children's data, strengthened risk identification and mitigation procedures, breach notification readiness, expanded consumer choice mechanisms, and clearer governance expectations.

Dona Fraser, senior vice president of privacy initiatives at BBB National Programs, emphasized the importance of the update, stating, "Global data flows are accelerating, and privacy frameworks must evolve to keep pace. CBPR 2.0 represents a meaningful step forward, enhanced protection for sensitive and children's data, strengthened risk identification and mitigation procedures, breach notification readiness, expanded consumer choice mechanisms, and clearer governance expectations. Its new principles reinforce that privacy compliance must be operational, not merely policy-based.

"A notable core principle, Preventing Harm, requires the proactive assessment of potential misuse of personal information, assessment of the sensitivity of the personal information, and implementing safeguards proportionate to the likelihood and severity of harm," Fraser continued. "These updates reflect broader global regulatory trends and greater alignment with the General Data Protection Regulation, COPPA, and interoperability with frameworks such as the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, bringing new harmony to a patchwork of privacy regulations and laws around the world."

Fraser further emphasized Global CBPR Certification as a "practical, interoperable tool that helps organizations navigate differing regulatory systems while staying aligned with evolving global privacy standards." She added, "For sectors spanning from AdTech and SaaS to AI and health tech, cross-border data mobility is a prerequisite for growth. When data flows are restricted, revenue potential is sidelined. Global CBPR 2.0 removes that critical barrier to entry."