Thryv Launches AI Lead Flow
Thryv Holdings, provider of a small business marketing and sales platform, today launched Thryv AI Lead Flow, which connects online visibility, intelligent lead management, and automated sales follow-ups into a single, unified experience.
Powered by artificial intelligence and built on the combined capabilities of Thryv Marketing Center and Keap software's sales automation engine to create a continuous automated pipeline from first online impression to closed deal. It helps companies appear prominently in search results; prioritize the right leads; follow up; and convert quality prospects into paying customers. It works in the following four stages:
- Stage 1 -- Attract and Capture Leads: Thryv helps businesses build a strong online presence across more than 30 high-traffic listing sites, including Google, Yelp, and Facebook. Paired with SEO-optimized websites, AI-powered social posts, and review management tools, small businesses can consistently show up where their best leads are searching.
- Stage 2 -- Intelligent Lead Management: Once leads come in, AI automatically summarizes calls, forms, and chat interactions. AI lead scoring surfaces the prospects most likely to convert, while AI smart tags trigger timely, relevant follow-ups.
- Stage 3 -- Seamless Lead Flow from Marketing to Sales: Powered by the integration of Thryv and Keap software, AI Lead Flow keeps lead capture and follow-up automatically connected. Intelligent lead routing evaluates each lead as it comes in, using factors like engagement history, conversation details, intent signals, and more to rank opportunities in real time.
- Stage 4 -- Faster Conversions: Automated follow-ups are triggered based on real customer actions, like calls, messages, and purchases. Ready-to-use automation templates make launching campaigns fast, while a drag-and-drop automation builder allows businesses to create fully customized workflows.
"When marketing and sales software don't work together, leads get missed. For small businesses, missed leads are real lost revenue," said Rees Johnson, chief product officer of Thryv, in a statement. "Thryv AI Lead Flow ensures every lead is captured, scored by AI, and followed up on automatically. It gives small business owners the kind of integrated marketing and sales functionality that larger businesses have long benefited from."
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