Thryv Launches AI Lead Flow

Thryv Holdings, provider of a small business marketing and sales platform, today launched Thryv AI Lead Flow, which connects online visibility, intelligent lead management, and automated sales follow-ups into a single, unified experience.

Powered by artificial intelligence and built on the combined capabilities of Thryv Marketing Center and Keap software's sales automation engine to create a continuous automated pipeline from first online impression to closed deal. It helps companies appear prominently in search results; prioritize the right leads; follow up; and convert quality prospects into paying customers. It works in the following four stages:

Stage 1 -- Attract and Capture Leads: Thryv helps businesses build a strong online presence across more than 30 high-traffic listing sites, including Google, Yelp, and Facebook. Paired with SEO-optimized websites, AI-powered social posts, and review management tools, small businesses can consistently show up where their best leads are searching.

Stage 2 -- Intelligent Lead Management: Once leads come in, AI automatically summarizes calls, forms, and chat interactions. AI lead scoring surfaces the prospects most likely to convert, while AI smart tags trigger timely, relevant follow-ups.

Stage 3 -- Seamless Lead Flow from Marketing to Sales: Powered by the integration of Thryv and Keap software, AI Lead Flow keeps lead capture and follow-up automatically connected. Intelligent lead routing evaluates each lead as it comes in, using factors like engagement history, conversation details, intent signals, and more to rank opportunities in real time.

Stage 4 -- Faster Conversions: Automated follow-ups are triggered based on real customer actions, like calls, messages, and purchases. Ready-to-use automation templates make launching campaigns fast, while a drag-and-drop automation builder allows businesses to create fully customized workflows.