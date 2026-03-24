Klaviyo Launches Composer

Klaviyo today launched Composer, an agentic experience that generates, optimizes, and recommends full marketing campaigns and flows from a single prompt. Klaviyo also added skills to Customer Agent and more than 75 features across marketing, data, and analytics.

With Composer, marketers describe what they want in plain language and Composer builds a launch-ready campaign, including audience segments and messaging optimized across channels. Every campaign Composer generates is grounded on real customer data and shaped by billions of consumer interactions.

"The execution layer in software is moving from humans to agents," said Klaviyo's co-founder and co-CEO, Andrew Bialecki, in a statement. "What matters now is having both the agents that do the work and the infrastructure that gives them the full picture of the customer. That's what we're building at Klaviyo."

Klaviyo also released retail skills for Customer Agent, including order tracking, returns and exchanges, subscription editing, and loyalty lookup. Each skill is built directly on Klaviyo's data platform, giving Customer Agent real-time access to the same customer profile that drives marketing.

Klaviyo introduced Agent Guidance, giving precise control over how Customer Agent shows up in every customer conversation. Companies can define their agent's voice and tone, set communication style preferences, and configure escalation rules that specify exactly when Customer Agent should hand a conversation to a human.

Among the 75 new features that Klaviyo is adding to the infrastructure that unifies customer data and the agents that act on it are the following: