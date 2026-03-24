Idomoo Introduces Strata, an AI Foundation Model for Layered Video

Idomoo today launched Strata, a generative artificial intelligence foundation model to help companies create video content. Strata generates layered compositions that can be edited and personalized at virtually unlimited scale.

Strata generates separate layers for text, animation, footage, and actors. It designs the full composition, defining placement, contrast, movement, timing, and pacing across all layers, all while enforcing nuanced brand guidelines. Lucas, Idomoo's AI video agent, analyzes approved content to learn its brand voice as well as its specific visual styles, such as imagery and motion cues. It then uses this to build a comprehensive Brand DNA (Design, Narrative and Assets), which Strata applies to video content generated through Idomoo's platform.