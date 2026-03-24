Idomoo Introduces Strata, an AI Foundation Model for Layered Video
Idomoo today launched Strata, a generative artificial intelligence foundation model to help companies create video content. Strata generates layered compositions that can be edited and personalized at virtually unlimited scale.
Strata generates separate layers for text, animation, footage, and actors. It designs the full composition, defining placement, contrast, movement, timing, and pacing across all layers, all while enforcing nuanced brand guidelines. Lucas, Idomoo's AI video agent, analyzes approved content to learn its brand voice as well as its specific visual styles, such as imagery and motion cues. It then uses this to build a comprehensive Brand DNA (Design, Narrative and Assets), which Strata applies to video content generated through Idomoo's platform.
"Every other AI video model generates pixels--a flat file you can't meaningfully edit," said Danny Kalish, Idomoo's co-founder and chief technology officer, in a statement. "Strata generates structure: independent layers with typography, animation, motion paths, and synchronized audio, all composed into a production-ready video blueprint. That's a fundamentally different technical problem, and solving it is what makes AI video genuinely usable and scalable for enterprises for the first time."