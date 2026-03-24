Syndigo Launches Synapse to Bring Agentic PXM to Commerce

Syndigo, a product experience management and commerce data solutions provider, today introduced Synapse, an agentic PXM platform natively built on multi-domain master data management (MDM).

Synapse is the agentic foundation of Syndigo's Product Experience Cloud, enabling companies and retailers to operationalize AI through coordinated agents with structured human oversight. It enables AI agents to operate across product, supplier, location, compliance, and performance data as a connected digital twin.

Because Synapse orchestrates how agents operate, they can work together as part of coordinated workflows. Some agents perform steps in sequence, passing work from one to the next, while others operate in parallel to complete tasks simultaneously. Agents can reason across domains, take action across systems, and coordinate with one another to manage complete product lifecycle workflows from creation and onboarding to syndication and optimization.

Synapse blends machine learning and generative artificial intelligence to do the following:

Accelerate product onboarding and reduce time to shelf.

Generate, adapt, and optimize product content to improve conversion across retailers and marketplaces.

Reduce retailer rejections through automated validation against trading partner and regulatory requirements.

Continuously improve product data using downstream performance signals.

Agents can identify data gaps, generate and enrich content, validate accuracy and compliance, syndicate data across retailers and distributors, and monitor performance over time. Human checkpoints are embedded at critical decision points to ensure transparency, control, and auditability.

Built-in policy enforcement, validation, and human oversight ensure that companies retain control as AI agents execute at scale, supporting compliance, accountability, and audit readiness.