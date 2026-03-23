Constant AI Releases Nia, an AI Agent

Constant AI, providers of agentic artificial intelligence for credit union loan operations, has launched Nia, an agentic AI Skip-A-Pay agent. Available across voice, digital banking, chat, and text, Nia handles the entire interaction end to end without staff involvement.

Nia is built on a deterministic state machine with an agentic conversational layer. It evaluates eligibility rules in real time, accounting for loan type inclusions, exclusions, fee structures, and member-specific conditions, checks eligibility against the core, then approves or denies and writes the result directly back to the core system. Every decision is logged, auditable, and explainable.

"The gap between what members expect and what most credit unions can deliver on something like skip-a-pay is wide, and it's getting wider," said Catherine York Powers, CEO of Constant AI, in a statement. "Compliance and auditability are non-negotiable, and Nia was built for exactly this tension. It's not a chatbot; it's a live, agentic AI system handling real member conversations, with every decision logged, governed, and explainable. We're proud to be the first to bring this to market and to be doing it alongside one of the most trusted platforms in the credit union ecosystem."

Nia is the first agent in Constant AI's growing agent library. Future agents will address debt protection, CPI reversal, and other member interactions.

Nia integrates natively with leading community financial institution core systems, including Jack Henry Symitar and SilverLake, Fiserv DNA, and Corelation Keystone, and is SOC 2 Type 2 certified.