Inmar Intelligence Integrates with Eagle Eye
Inmar Intelligence, a media and incentive technology provider, has integrated its digital offer content with Eagle Eye's retail promotions platform, enabling retailers across North America to activate Inmar digital coupons directly within their wallet, promotions, and point-of-sale environments.
This integration allows shared retail customers to retrieve, display, clip, redeem, and reconcile Inmar digital offers directly within Eagle Eye systems. The integration also supports integrated reporting and analytics.
"This partnership reflects our commitment to meeting retailers where they are and making it easier to activate high-quality digital offers at scale," said Rob Weisberg, executive vice president and president of marketing technology at Inmar Intelligence, in a statement. "By integrating with Eagle Eye's promotions platform, we are expanding access to Inmar digital offers while supporting faster activation, reliable execution, and measurable outcomes for our retail and brand partners."
"We're pleased to partner with Inmar to bring their extensive CPG relationships and deep experience in digital offers to retailers using the Eagle Eye platform," said Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye, in a statement. "By combining Inmar's breadth of content with Eagle Eye's MACH-certified, scalable architecture and proven ability to deliver promotions at scale, we're helping retailers that choose to leverage Eagle Eye deliver more compelling savings opportunities through the systems they already rely on."