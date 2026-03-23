Inmar Intelligence Integrates with Eagle Eye

Inmar Intelligence, a media and incentive technology provider, has integrated its digital offer content with Eagle Eye's retail promotions platform, enabling retailers across North America to activate Inmar digital coupons directly within their wallet, promotions, and point-of-sale environments.

This integration allows shared retail customers to retrieve, display, clip, redeem, and reconcile Inmar digital offers directly within Eagle Eye systems. The integration also supports integrated reporting and analytics.