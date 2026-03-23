Why CRM Is the Engine of Long-Term Storytelling

Many companies mistake velocity for vision. We’ve become experts at filling calendars with content, yet we are frequently failing to build narratives that actually stick. Long-standing research by Binet & Field reminds us that resilient growth requires a delicate equilibrium: immediate activation balanced with the slow burn of long-term storytelling. The missing link in this balance is narrative coherence.

The Power of Narrative Coherence

Brand coherence is the consistently clear, unified expression that allows a customer to understand what you stand for. In a world of infinite choice, unity isn't just a stylistic preference, it’s a survival requirement.

Modern consumers are extremely sophisticated. They can instantly detect when a brand’s actions stray from its core mission. Consider an outdoor retailer built on a mission of environmental preservation. If that brand began sending daily, high-pressure 'Buy One Get One' email blasts for seasonal trends, the narrative would instantly collapse. The consumer would detect the friction between the brand's environmental promise and the tactical pressure to over-consume.

When we chase every passing trend, we fall victim to a principle of interference theory, which lays out the psychological mechanisms involved in forgetting information. Primary among them:

When we receive too many disparate messages, we remember none of them. To be memorable, a brand must be focused.

The Thread That Weaves the Story

Too often, CRM strategy is reduced to a digital megaphone used for blasting offers or a set of standard automated triggers. In reality, CRM should be the strategic discipline of managing your brand’s relationship with its audience. It is the vital nervous system of your long-term storytelling.

CRM is the only bridge capable of connecting the grand promises made in high-level brand advertising with the granular reality of the individual customer experience. It creates coherence by ensuring that the “one big idea” isn’t just a slogan on a billboard but a consistent thread that runs through every personalized email, service call, and loyalty reward.

Nurturing Affinity in the “Long Middle” of the Relationship

Most customers aren't in a buying window 95 percent of the time. This is the “long middle,” and it is where brand affinity is either won or lost.

To master this, brands should move away from one-off tactics and toward automated, evergreen journeys that reinforce the central narrative over years, not just days. Consistency builds a compound effect of trust, making tactical efforts work twice as effectively when the customer is finally ready to purchase.

Putting Coherence into Practice

To move from theory to execution, teams should focus on three “coherence audits”:

The narrative stress test: Does your loyalty reward program feel like it was designed by the same person who wrote your TV ad?

Does your loyalty reward program feel like it was designed by the same person who wrote your TV ad? Value-based segmentation: Move beyond “recent purchasers” and segment by "shared values" to ensure messaging resonates during the 95 percent non-buying window.

Move beyond “recent purchasers” and segment by "shared values" to ensure messaging resonates during the 95 percent non-buying window. Data-driven empathy: Use CRM data to listen for “silence”—recognizing when a customer needs space rather than another nudge.

Standing out doesn't require shouting louder; it requires speaking with a clearer, more unified voice. By prioritizing narrative coherence, we stop the noise and start the connection. CRM strategies are the most potent strategic tool we have for protecting and nurturing long-term storytelling at every touchpoint.

Let’s stop building for the next 24 hours and start building for the next decade.

Chris Wilson is vice president of strategy at Publicis CRMOne. Wilson leads the go-to-market strategy, defining the agency’s market position while directly influencing high-value client work through frameworks in AI, martech, and data storytelling. Wilson spent 11 years at Oracle, working his way up to senior director of strategy and analytics where he led strategy and execution for high-profile enterprise clients, including Harley-Davidson.