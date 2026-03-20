L'Oréal Drives Brand Awareness and Employee Engagement on Social Media with Sprinklr Advocacy

Sprinklr is powering L'Oréal's global advocacy program on social media with Sprinklr Advocacy, turning employees into brand ambassadors and driving more than 33 million organic impressions and a fourfold return on investment in only 18 months.

"We launched our global employee advocacy program with Sprinklr built around four key pillars: localization, technology empowerment, upskilling, and data analytics. This wasn't about asking everyone to post. It's about employees volunteering to be ambassadors and equipping them with Sprinklr Advocacy for success," said Jean Loh, global director of employee engagement at L'Oréal. "The program is outperforming expectations, both in reach and impact. The results so far prove that when employees feel supported, heard and inspired, they become our most effective advocates."

L'Oréal's employees were hesitant to share their work lives online and didn';t have the confidence, tools, or support to do it well. They needed a guide on how to safely and confidently share brand-approved content on social media.

L'Oréal launched a global employee advocacy program powered by Sprinklr Advocacy. Part of Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Advocacy curates a library of corporate brand posts for employees to share on their personal social networks. Employees can use pre-set captions and schedule posts using Sprinklr’s content planner on their desktop or mobile device.

The Results: Measurable Brand Impact