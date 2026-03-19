Basis Global and AnswerRocket Partner

Basis Global, a market research and brand intelligence firm, has partnered with AnswerRocket, an enterprise artificial intelligence solutions consultancy, to redesign how market research insights are created and delivered to clients.

"The brand decisions our clients are making aren't getting simpler. They're getting more complex, and the research they rely on needs to keep pace," said Rune Mortensen, CEO of Basis Global, in a statement. "The question we kept coming back to was what are our clients not getting today and why? It's not just about speed. Our clients don't need faster versions of the same research. They need deeper, more complete insights that actually drive decisions. AI makes that possible in ways it wasn't before, and that's what this partnership is designed to deliver."

The partnership's first initiative introduces a Researcher + AI approach to brand tracking at Basis Global. AI systematically analyzes the full dataset, testing hundreds of hypotheses across markets, audiences, and time periods to uncover patterns. Researchers remain at the center of the process, designing the research framework and translating those findings into clear strategic guidance, combining survey, social, and search signals to create a more complete view of brand performance.

Guided by the researcher, the AI develops a comprehensive analysis plan and systematically evaluates the data, with each insight verified against the evidence for accuracy. Clients receive a more complete understanding of their brand, backed by traceable data and delivered as actionable guidance from senior researchers.