LinkedIn Updates LinkedIn for Marketers and BrandLink

LinkedIn has updated LinkedIn for Marketing and BrandLink to help B2B marketers scale trusted creators and video through new sponsorships expanded BrandLink capabilities, and more flexible connected TV buying.

The new capabilities include Premium Creator Sponsorships with Top Voices 360. Building on the success of Shows by LinkedIn, the company is expanding how companies sponsor creator content and influence decision makers with a more integrated Top Voices 360 offering. Advertisers start with an exclusive editorial show (supported by BrandLink ads) and can extend that sponsorship across other activities, like co-branded posts, industry event appearances, and more.

Also included is new flexible CTV buying either directly through Campaign Manager or programmatically through The Trade Desk, powered by Microsoft Monetize. Advertisers can use LinkedIn's CTV targeting by job title, industry, and seniority to reach audiences across premium inventory.

New BrandLink enhancements enable advertisers to do the following: