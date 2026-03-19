Fast Simon Now Tells Merchandisers Which Products are Successful, Overexposed, or Hidden Gems

Fast Simon has added capabilitries to its e-commerce shopping optimization platform that instantly measure and show merchandisers in real time which products are truly successful, overexposed, or hidden winners, enabling them to optimize products and collections for maximum conversion and revenue and measure the short- and long-term opportunity costs of merchandising decisions across the portfolio.

Fast Simon tells merchandisers the following:

How quickly does a product become successful?

Is a new product a winner or a dud?

Which other products are hidden winners?

Are products and collections optimized for maximum potential?

Which products are over-exposed, getting limelight at the expense of others?

How do today's merchandising decisions impact future portfolio success?