Continuum Global Partners with Inbox Monster

ContinuumGlobal, a marketing orchestration solutions provider, has partnered with Inbox Monster, an email deliverability and rendering platform provider, and integrated Inbox Monster's rendering and quality tools into its own Smart Marketing Engine, providing an end-to-end solution for hyper-personalized, high-deliverability email campaigns.

Marketers can now generate versioned, personalized content and instantly validate how those thousands of variations will appear across more than 100 email clients, all while monitoring reputation signals to ensure the message actually reaches the inbox. With the integration, markets can do the following:

Automate QA at Scale -- As the Smart Marketing Engine generates dynamic content, Inbox Monster automatically audits link integrity, image weight, and accessibility standards to ensure it accurately renders across email clients.

Integrate Content and Review -- ;Marketers review renderings within the SME, interactively adjusting campaigns based on real-time validation and rendering results.