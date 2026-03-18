CallRail Earns ISO 42001 Certification

CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, completed ISO 42001 certification for its Voice AI (Voice Assist) product, providing independent validation that its AI systems are built, deployed, and monitored within a rigorous framework of ethical guardrails, continuous risk assessment, and operational oversight.

"We aren't just participating in the AI revolution; we're defining how it should be managed," said Kurdeen Karim, senior director of of IT and infrastructure at CallRail, in a statement. "This milestone proves our approach is disciplined and human-centric. By institutionalizing these safety rails now, we are future-proofing our platform and enabling faster, safer innovation for our customers."

ISO 42001 certification required an extensive independent audit of CallRail's AI governance framework, validating that its processes meet strict global standards for risk management, data oversight, and lifecycle monitoring.