CallRail Earns ISO 42001 Certification
CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, completed ISO 42001 certification for its Voice AI (Voice Assist) product, providing independent validation that its AI systems are built, deployed, and monitored within a rigorous framework of ethical guardrails, continuous risk assessment, and operational oversight.
"We aren't just participating in the AI revolution; we're defining how it should be managed," said Kurdeen Karim, senior director of of IT and infrastructure at CallRail, in a statement. "This milestone proves our approach is disciplined and human-centric. By institutionalizing these safety rails now, we are future-proofing our platform and enabling faster, safer innovation for our customers."
ISO 42001 certification required an extensive independent audit of CallRail's AI governance framework, validating that its processes meet strict global standards for risk management, data oversight, and lifecycle monitoring.
"There is no doubt that AI is unlocking powerful and even superhuman new capabilities and insights," said Marc Ginsberg, CEO of CallRail, in a statement. "However, as AI becomes foundational to business growth, it must be managed responsibly and securely. Achieving ISO 42001 demonstrates that our customers can count on us and our systems meet the highest global standards for transparency and accountability."