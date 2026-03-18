Aprimo Unveils Agentic Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and content operations solutions, has launched Agentic DAM to help companies whose artificial intelligence agents increasingly discover, interpret, and act on content.

Aprimo's Agentic DAM enables AI agents to become first-class content consumers and create, review, govern, and personalize content at scale, while maintaining human oversight and continuous compliance.

"The way customers discover and buy has fundamentally changed," said Kevin Souers, chief product and technology officer of Aprimo, in a statement. "Content is no longer consumed only by humans. AI agents are evaluating and activating content before a person ever sees it. Agentic DAM ensures organizations can govern, personalize, and scale content operations in this new reality."

Instead of human-triggered, localized AI tasks, Aprimo's agents operate persistently across the entire content operations process, from planning, creation, and enrichment to review, transformation, and distribution. Governance is applied continuously, not only at ingestion but at runtime across upstream creative tools and downstream marketing systems.

Core capabilities include the following:

Persistent AI agentsthat operate continuously across the content and martech ecosystem.

Orchestrated agent workflows customized to brand, regulatory, and business rules.

Human-in-the-loop governance with full auditability and traceability.

Runtime compliance enforcement across creative tools, CMS platforms, and marketing automation systems.

Aprimo organizes its Agentic DAM into specialized AI agent categories, including Planning Agents, Librarian Agents, Critic Agents, Compliance Agents, and Production Agents. Together, these agents automate repeatable tasks, enrich metadata, validate claims, generate variants, and personalize content dynamically. In the Agentic DAM, agents operate autonomously while remaining under defined human guardrails and monitoring.

Aprimo's Agentic DAM not only governs content within the DAM repository but extends intelligence across the broader marketing and creative stack. Agents can operate upstream in creative tools to review work in progress and downstream in CMS and campaign systems to validate assets at the point of deployment.