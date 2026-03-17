Cresta Launches Knowledge Agent

Cresta, providers of a unified customer experience platform for human and artificial intelligence agents, has launched Cresta Knowledge Agent, an AI assistant that works alongside human agents delivering precise answers in real time without human prompting.

"Contact center agents have a hard job. They're constantly juggling multiple tools to find the information they need, all while speaking to the customer at the same time," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta, in a statement. "Knowledge Agent is a second brain for contact center agents. It hears what they hear and sees what they see, handling all of the searching for them and giving them the answers they need, right when they need them."

Knowledge Agent connects what's being said with what's happening on screen, incorporating real-time browser context like account status, order history, and loyalty tier to deliver precise answers and link to relevant sources in real-time. Working proactively alongside the human agent during live customer conversations, Knowledge Agent's capabilities include the following:

Persistent, browser-based user experience: Knowledge Agent operates in a browser sidebar and travels with the agent across tabs (e.g., moving from a CRM to a billing tool).

Proactive problem solving, listening in the background: Knowledge Agent doesn't wait to be prompted. Through ambient listening within the browser, it identifies the right moments to provide knowledge from live audio in real time. It then proactively supplies precise answers and cited knowledge sources.

Unified conversation and on-screen context: Knowledge Agent leverages Context Fields to read specific data points on the human agent's screen, such as a customer's loyalty tier, booking class, or account status, to tailor every response to the specific customer.