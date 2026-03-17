Televox Partners with Twilio to Expand RCS
Televox, part of WestCX, has expanded its deployment of Rich Communication Services (RCS) powered by Twilio, enabling organizations in regulated industries to deliver secure, branded, and interactive customer conversations at scale.
By combining its deep industry expertise with Twilio's global messaging infrastructure, WestCX delivers branded and verified sender identities, rich media, interactive actions, real-time analytics, and intelligent fallback to SMS, ensuring messages are both engaging and reliably delivered.
"Customer expectations have changed: People want real conversations, not fragmented notifications," said Sam Meckey, president of WestCX, in a statement. "RCS allows us to bring secure, interactive messaging into the center of the customer journey, especially for regulated industries where trust and compliance are non-negotiable. This expansion reflects our broader strategy to unify voice, messaging, and digital channels into a single, intelligent engagement experience."
"With consumer trust waning, branded communications are imperative to building a relationship with customers, especially in highly regulated industries like healthcare," said Alejandro Borgia, vice president of product communications at Twilio, in a statement. "According to our research, branded communications such as RCS build this trust as 75 percent of consumers receiving branded texts say that it increases their trust in that communication. With Twilio's support, WestCX is helping organizations deliver richer, more trusted messaging experiences, while ensuring reliability through built-in SMS fallback."