Televox Partners with Twilio to Expand RCS

Televox, part of WestCX, has expanded its deployment of Rich Communication Services (RCS) powered by Twilio, enabling organizations in regulated industries to deliver secure, branded, and interactive customer conversations at scale.

By combining its deep industry expertise with Twilio's global messaging infrastructure, WestCX delivers branded and verified sender identities, rich media, interactive actions, real-time analytics, and intelligent fallback to SMS, ensuring messages are both engaging and reliably delivered.