Barrows Connected Store Partners with QSIC

Barrows Connected Store, a provider of connected retail experiences, and QSIC, providers of an intelligent in-store audio platform, today announced a strategic partnership to unify in-store media and deliver more cohesive, measurable shopper experiences.

The partnership combines Barrows Connected Store's advanced in-store digital video network with QSIC's intelligent audio platform to create synchronized, multi-sensory campaigns that engage shoppers at the point of decision. By combining sight and sound within a single, data-driven measurement framework, the companies will enable companies to deliver more impactful campaigns, from upper-funnel brand building through to conversion. Both organizations measure performance against real-world transactions, combining digital-level rigor with first-party retail data. Together, they will offer centralized campaign deployment, advanced in-store synchronization, predictive targeting by store and category, and closed-loop attribution, providing greater transparency, accountability and optimization in physical retail environments.

Barrows Connected Store and QSIC deliver intelligent in-store experiences across grocery, mass, convenience, QSR, liquor, hospitality, fashion, specialty retail and department store sectors. The combined capabilities will enable companies to test and optimize sales outcomes when intelligent audio is unified with smart digital video touchpoints. AI-driven audio creation can be aligned seamlessly with powerful video content, ensuring creative consistency while allowing real-time adaptation based on store-level performance data.