Barrows Connected Store Partners with QSIC
Barrows Connected Store, a provider of connected retail experiences, and QSIC, providers of an intelligent in-store audio platform, today announced a strategic partnership to unify in-store media and deliver more cohesive, measurable shopper experiences.
The partnership combines Barrows Connected Store's advanced in-store digital video network with QSIC's intelligent audio platform to create synchronized, multi-sensory campaigns that engage shoppers at the point of decision. By combining sight and sound within a single, data-driven measurement framework, the companies will enable companies to deliver more impactful campaigns, from upper-funnel brand building through to conversion. Both organizations measure performance against real-world transactions, combining digital-level rigor with first-party retail data. Together, they will offer centralized campaign deployment, advanced in-store synchronization, predictive targeting by store and category, and closed-loop attribution, providing greater transparency, accountability and optimization in physical retail environments.
Barrows Connected Store and QSIC deliver intelligent in-store experiences across grocery, mass, convenience, QSR, liquor, hospitality, fashion, specialty retail and department store sectors. The combined capabilities will enable companies to test and optimize sales outcomes when intelligent audio is unified with smart digital video touchpoints. AI-driven audio creation can be aligned seamlessly with powerful video content, ensuring creative consistency while allowing real-time adaptation based on store-level performance data.
"Shoppers don't experience retail in silos, and retail media shouldn't either. Yet for too long, audio and video have been planned, activated, and measured in isolation. QSIC has built the intelligence to measure in-store retail media tactics at a transactional level, and combining that with Barrows' video network means we can now synchronize creative in real time, grounded in actual purchase data. For brands, that's not just a better shopper experience; it's a fundamentally more accountable way to reach people where decisions actually get made. For us, this is just the beginning," said Matt Elsley, co-founder and CEO of QSIC, in a statement.
"This partnership takes in-store media to the next level," said Brian DeCoveny, managing director of North America for Barrows Connected Store, in a statement. "Think category takeovers, high-impact seasonal activations, or brand moments that dominate a key timeframe, all enhanced by predictive targeting and closed-loop measurement using first-party retail data. Together, we're delivering the right message, at the right time, in the right context."