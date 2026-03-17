Contentsquare Launches AI Agent And Analytics Capabilities

Contentsquare is expanding its platform with capabilities bring together signals from websites, mobile apps, artificial intelligence assistants, and support conversations into one connected system, giving teams a 360-degree view of customer journeys.

One of the new capabilities from Contentsquare is Sense Analyst, an analytics agent fully configurable to each organization's goals and priorities. Rather than simply reporting metrics, Sense Analyst proactively identifies opportunities for improvement, surfaces insights in context, and helps teams focus on the actions that will have the greatest impact on customer experience and business performance.

Sense Analyst provides the following:

Personalized insights aligned with each user's projects, metrics, and industry context.

A customizable Newsroom where AI agents work 24/7 to analyze experience data, detect issues and growth opportunities, and surface the most important actions based on business impact.

Scheduled delivery of insights directly to email inboxes so teams stay informed without constantly monitoring analytics tools.

Contentsquare now provides visibility into activity within ChatGPT apps, showing how customers discover brands through prompts, interact within these experiences, and move between AI assistants and websites on their path to engagement and conversion. Companies can understand whether customers are discovering them through AI assistants, if those interactions lead to meaningful engagement, and how those journeys evolve over time.

These insights help organizations answer critical questions such as the following:

Which prompt generates conversion and revenue?

How should we optimize experiences built within AI ecosystems?

Should we invest more in LLM apps or AI assistant experiences?

Are customers returning through these channels?

Contentsquare also now provides analytics for LLM- and agent-driven traffic, giving organizations visibility into whether visitors are human or AI-drivenand how these new traffic sources engage with their digital properties. This includes insights into the following:

The traffic that originates from LLM chatbots; and

Navigation and conversion for LLM-referred traffic.

These insights help organizations understand how AI agents interact with their sites and ensure the right information is available as AI plays a growing role in discovery and purchasing decisions.

Contentsquare's new conversation intelligence solution, powered by its recent Loris acquisition, captures every customer conversation across support tickets and calls and in-product chats to reveal what's really happening in the customer experience and how customers perceive the brand. It is now further enriched with signals from reviews and social posts, giving a broader view of customer feedback and connecting conversations with digital behavior to reveal what's working, where customers struggle, and which changes will have the biggest impact.

By enriching experience data with customer voice and business impact, organizations can better understand the following:

What customers are saying, their sentiment, and where they encounter friction.

How they go from conversation to website and vis and versa.

Which changes will have the biggest business impact on experience and loyalty.