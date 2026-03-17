Informa TechTarget Launches AI Visibility and GEO Solutions
Informa TechTarget, a growth partner for the B2B technology and services sector, today launched the AI Visibility Audit and the GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) Topic Planner to empower marketers to enhance discoverability, visibility, and authority in an increasingly artificial intelligence-driven landscape:
With the AI Visibility Audit, Informa TechTarget will help marketers understand how audiences encounter their brands through AI, identify visibility and accuracy gaps, and provide an actionable roadmap to improve discoverability, visibility, and authority.
The GEO Topic Planner helps companies align their content plans with AI systems' evolving preferences to help them build topical authority and avoid wasted content efforts and marketing spend.
"B2B organizations have only just begun to tap into the transformative potential of AI to drive innovation in products, services, and customer engagement. As the indispensable growth partner to the B2B sector, Informa TechTarget is committed to ensuring our client partners are at the forefront of this pivotal shift," said Gary Nugent, CEO of Informa TechTarget, in a statement. "We're in a unique position to move the B2B sector forward in its adoption of, and preparedness for, all the ways in which AI is rapidly changing the B2B marketing and sales landscape, due to our expansive set of market and buyer insights, top-of-the-line content studio, marketing and tech expertise, and expansive network of industry-leading media properties."
"Marketers are seeing the need and opportunity to leverage AI search as a channel to drive prospect engagement, but not everyone has the expertise, data, and tools to do so effectively yet," said Jane Qin-Medeiros, executive vice president of brand and content at Informa TechTarget, in a statement. "With these powerful new AI visibility and GEO content solutions, we're empowering our clients with the latest expertise and tools to ensure their brands are visible, trusted, and aligned with AI-driven shifts in audience behavior."