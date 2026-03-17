Informa TechTarget Launches AI Visibility and GEO Solutions

Informa TechTarget, a growth partner for the B2B technology and services sector, today launched the AI Visibility Audit and the GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) Topic Planner to empower marketers to enhance discoverability, visibility, and authority in an increasingly artificial intelligence-driven landscape:

With the AI Visibility Audit, Informa TechTarget will help marketers understand how audiences encounter their brands through AI, identify visibility and accuracy gaps, and provide an actionable roadmap to improve discoverability, visibility, and authority.

The GEO Topic Planner helps companies align their content plans with AI systems' evolving preferences to help them build topical authority and avoid wasted content efforts and marketing spend.