Kaltura to Acquire PathFactory.ai

Kaltura, an agentic digital experience company, is acquiring PathFactory, a provider of content intelligence, personalization, and conversation automation, for $22 million, accelerating Kaltura's evolution from a video experience platform into a complete agentic digital experiences platform that engages customers, employees, learners, and audiences.

PathFactory enables organizations to understand user behavior, context, and intent and to automatically assemble and sequence personalized digital experiences.

Kaltura expects the acquisition to expand the applicability of its platform across a broader range of agentic engagement scenarios, including the following:

Customer-facing marketing, sales, enablement, and support experiences.

Employee recruiting, onboarding, training, and internal communications.

Personalized teaching, tutoring, and certification.

Interactive audience engagement in media, telecom, and live events.

By adding PathFactory's AI-powered content intelligence, conversational AI, and journey orchestration capabilities to Kaltura's rich media infrastructure and interactive avatar experiences, Kaltura intends to?gradually?provide organizations with an integrated platform?to do the following:?

Create rich and interactive media content at scale.

Manage and govern enterprise content libraries.

Apply intelligence to understand user behavior and intent.

Dynamically sequence personalized content and interactions.

Deliver conversational, multimodal, rich-media-infused agentic experiences.

Following this acquisition, and the recent acquisition of eSelf.ai, Kaltura's platform will combine intelligent AI-based rich media content creation, content and user management, and outcome-oriented, conversational, agentic experiences across digital touchpoints.