Kaltura to Acquire PathFactory.ai
Kaltura, an agentic digital experience company, is acquiring PathFactory, a provider of content intelligence, personalization, and conversation automation, for $22 million, accelerating Kaltura's evolution from a video experience platform into a complete agentic digital experiences platform that engages customers, employees, learners, and audiences.
PathFactory enables organizations to understand user behavior, context, and intent and to automatically assemble and sequence personalized digital experiences.
Kaltura expects the acquisition to expand the applicability of its platform across a broader range of agentic engagement scenarios, including the following:
- Customer-facing marketing, sales, enablement, and support experiences.
- Employee recruiting, onboarding, training, and internal communications.
- Personalized teaching, tutoring, and certification.
- Interactive audience engagement in media, telecom, and live events.
By adding PathFactory's AI-powered content intelligence, conversational AI, and journey orchestration capabilities to Kaltura's rich media infrastructure and interactive avatar experiences, Kaltura intends to?gradually?provide organizations with an integrated platform?to do the following:?
- Create rich and interactive media content at scale.
- Manage and govern enterprise content libraries.
- Apply intelligence to understand user behavior and intent.
- Dynamically sequence personalized content and interactions.
- Deliver conversational, multimodal, rich-media-infused agentic experiences.
Following this acquisition, and the recent acquisition of eSelf.ai, Kaltura's platform will combine intelligent AI-based rich media content creation, content and user management, and outcome-oriented, conversational, agentic experiences across digital touchpoints.
"Our mission has evolved from powering video experiences to powering rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys. PathFactory adds an important layer of agentic journey intelligence to our platform, enabling deeper understanding of user context and intent, and dynamic orchestration of personalized engagement paths," said Ron Yekutiel, co-founder, chairman, president, and CEO of Kaltura, in a statement. "We are excited to welcome the PathFactory team and to build on the strong relationships they have established in the market. We look forward to continuing to support and serve their esteemed customers, and to further empower them with additional synergistic capabilities and use cases."
Dev Ganesan, CEO of PathFactory, said: "We are excited to join forces with Kaltura at a time when organizations are rethinking digital engagement in the age of AI. PathFactory has focused on helping enterprises understand user intent and orchestrate personalized journeys. By combining our journey intelligence with Kaltura's rich media infrastructure and global enterprise footprint, we believe we can accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers. We are proud of what our team has built and enthusiastic about the opportunity to scale it together with Kaltura."